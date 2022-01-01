Melrose Park restaurants you'll love
Must-try Melrose Park restaurants
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slice Factory
2212 W North Ave, Melrose Park
|Popular items
|Factory Special Slice
|$5.99
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, red peppers and onions come together to create this mouthwatering combination.
|Mozzarella Sticks (6 Pieces)
|$5.95
Fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
|Factory Fries
|$2.95
Our very own crisscut fries, coated with a special batter of spices and seasoning.
8349 w north avenue
8349 w north avenue, melrose park
Division Street Tap
1419 N 15th Ave, Melrose Park