Go
Toast

MELROSEPLACE

This urban oasis will offer West Hollywood guests an approachable menu featuring California fresh fare, unmatched ambiance, and a one-of-a-kind cocktail program. Melrose Place is a three story venue.

8472 Melrose Place

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

8472 Melrose Place

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

GO by Citizens

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Onizuka

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gym Sportsbar and Grill (new)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston