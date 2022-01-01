Go
Mel's Butcher Box

Newest burger joint in town. We specialize in burgers, cheesesteaks, gourmet sandwiches and salads.
Try our handspun old school milkshakes.

10 W Railroad Avenue

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
celery root slaw, spicy mayo, pickles on a Martin's potato roll. Served with House made Kettle Chips
Seasoned House Fries$6.00
Mel's Butcher Box Shakes$10.00
Pat Lafrieda Sliders$13.00
2 mini burgers with American cheese and pickles. Served with house made Kettle Chips
Mels Double Burger$15.00
caramelized onions, melted American cheese and Mel's secret sauce. Served with house made Kettle Chips
Big Mozz$12.00
Panko crusted mozz sticks w/ house made Vodka sauce.
Onion Rings$9.00
Butcher Box Classic$12.00
6oz. Lafrieda Blend Burger W/ Melted American Cheese & Pickle. Served with house made Kettle Chips
Ribeye Cheesesteak$14.00
caramelized onions, melted American cheese and steak sauce aioli. Served with house made Kettle Chips
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Location

10 W Railroad Avenue

Tenafly NJ

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
