MEL'S TIKI CAFE

Everyday is a great day for Tiki Cafe!

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hula Moa Bowl$12.75
Shredded Tiki chicken on brown rice with mango, plantain, sweet corn, and roasted pineapple. Topped with cilantro, green onion, and crispy onions. Spicy ginger and sriracha aioli
Ahi Tiki Bowl$14.95
Ahi tuna with jasmine rice, mango, edamame, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds, seaweed salad, avocado, sriracha aioli and poke sauce
Regular Waffle$7.50
Made from scratch Belgian waffle with powdered sugar and Cinnamon
Create Your own Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
Nalu Salmon Bowl$15.95
Sushi grade salmon, with jasmine rice and mixed greens, cucumber, edamame, green onion, crispy onions, seaweed salad and avocado. Wasabi aioli and spicy ginger
Vegan Create Your Own Bowl$12.95
Make your own creation
Create Your Own Breakfast Bowl$11.95
Two Protein Bowl$15.95
Create your own bowl! Choose 2 proteins.
One Protein Bowl$12.95
Make your own creation
Mixed Berry Bliss Shake$6.95
Strawberries, Blueberries, Raspberries, Blackberries, Banana
2344 N Hwy A1A

Indialantic FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
