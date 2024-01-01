Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Melville

Melville restaurants
Melville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Small (16oz) Chicken Noodle$3.99
Large (32oz) Chicken Noodle$6.99
Small (16oz) Chicken Noodle$3.99
More about The Hidden Gem
Banner pic

 

Amia's Cafe - Melville

1305 Walt Whitman Road, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle$5.99
More about Amia's Cafe - Melville

