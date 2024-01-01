Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Melville
/
Melville
/
Chicken Noodles
Melville restaurants that serve chicken noodles
The Hidden Gem
275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville
No reviews yet
Small (16oz) Chicken Noodle
$3.99
Large (32oz) Chicken Noodle
$6.99
Small (16oz) Chicken Noodle
$3.99
More about The Hidden Gem
Amia's Cafe - Melville
1305 Walt Whitman Road, Melville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$5.99
More about Amia's Cafe - Melville
Browse other tasty dishes in Melville
Turkey Burgers
Tossed Salad
French Fries
Greek Salad
Egg Sandwiches
Caesar Salad
Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Melville to explore
Huntington
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Farmingdale
Avg 4.4
(34 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Plainview
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Woodbury
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Massapequa Park
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
East Northport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Huntington Station
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2517 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(586 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(763 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1267 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston