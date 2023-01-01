Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken salad in Melville

Melville restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Special- Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries & Balsamic Dressing$10.99
More about The Hidden Gem
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House - Melville

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.35
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad$15.99
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad$18.60
Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing
More about Roast Sandwich House - Melville

