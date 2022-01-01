Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Melville

Go
Melville restaurants
Toast

Melville restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Refuge Food and Spirits

515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400, Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP TACOS$21.95
3 flour tortillas, shrimp, roasted corn salsa, cilantro sriracha slaw, Spanish rice, plantains
More about The Refuge Food and Spirits
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House - Melville

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Sandwich$13.38
Oaxaca Cheese, Mexican Street Corn, Black Bean Spread, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta
Chicken Taco Sandwich$17.27
Oaxaca Cheese, Mexican Street Corn, Black Bean Spread, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta
More about Roast Sandwich House - Melville

Browse other tasty dishes in Melville

Chicken Wraps

Tuna Salad

Cobb Salad

Turkey Burgers

Pancakes

Muffins

Tuna Wraps

Caprese Paninis

Map

More near Melville to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Farmingdale

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Massapequa Park

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

East Northport

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston