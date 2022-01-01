Tacos in Melville
Melville restaurants that serve tacos
The Refuge Food and Spirits
515 Broadhollow Road, Suite 400, Melville
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$21.95
3 flour tortillas, shrimp, roasted corn salsa, cilantro sriracha slaw, Spanish rice, plantains
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Roast Sandwich House - Melville
827 wall whitman road, Melville
|Chicken Taco Sandwich
|$13.38
Oaxaca Cheese, Mexican Street Corn, Black Bean Spread, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta
|Chicken Taco Sandwich
|$17.27
Oaxaca Cheese, Mexican Street Corn, Black Bean Spread, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Mayo on Ciabatta