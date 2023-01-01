Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tossed salad in
Melville
/
Melville
/
Tossed Salad
Melville restaurants that serve tossed salad
The JHL Cafe
7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville
No reviews yet
SMALL TOSSED SALAD
$0.00
More about The JHL Cafe
The Hidden Gem
275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville
No reviews yet
Salad Special- Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed In A Creamy Thai Chili Over Mixed Greens With Cucumber Carrot Pickled Onion Edemame And Goat Cheese
$10.99
More about The Hidden Gem
