Tossed salad in Melville

Melville restaurants
Melville restaurants that serve tossed salad

The JHL Cafe image

 

The JHL Cafe

7 Corporate Center Drive, Melville

No reviews yet
Takeout
SMALL TOSSED SALAD$0.00
More about The JHL Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Special- Crispy Chicken Tenders Tossed In A Creamy Thai Chili Over Mixed Greens With Cucumber Carrot Pickled Onion Edemame And Goat Cheese$10.99
More about The Hidden Gem

