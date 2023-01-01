Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Melville

Melville restaurants
Melville restaurants that serve turkey wraps

The Hidden Gem Cafe image

 

The Hidden Gem

275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Brittany - Turkey, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Swiss, Garlic Aioli And White Balsamic In Choice Of Wrap$9.99
More about The Hidden Gem
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House - Melville

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Roast Turkey Avocado Club Wrap$15.45
Bacon Onion Jam, Romaine, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a White Wrap
Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap$15.94
Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo
More about Roast Sandwich House - Melville

