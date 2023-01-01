Turkey wraps in Melville
Melville restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about The Hidden Gem
The Hidden Gem
275 Broadhollow Rd., Melville
|The Brittany - Turkey, Arugula, Tomato, Pickled Onions, Swiss, Garlic Aioli And White Balsamic In Choice Of Wrap
|$9.99
More about Roast Sandwich House - Melville
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Roast Sandwich House - Melville
827 wall whitman road, Melville
|Roast Turkey Avocado Club Wrap
|$15.45
Bacon Onion Jam, Romaine, Tomato and Garlic Aioli on a White Wrap
|Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap
|$15.94
Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo