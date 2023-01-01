Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Melvindale restaurants you'll love

Melvindale restaurants
  • Melvindale

Melvindale's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Must-try Melvindale restaurants

Poke Ur Way image

 

Poke Ur Way

18656 Prospect Street, Melvindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tasty Bowl of Goodness$12.00
A Little Extra Love$15.00
Dole Soft Serve$5.00
More about Poke Ur Way
Banner pic

 

Town Bakery

3741 Oakwood Boulevard, Melvindale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Meat Pie$0.90
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, and onion
Meat$3.99
Round flatbread topped with seasoned ground beef, tomato, and onion
Cheese$3.49
Round flatbread topped with our special mozzarella / provolone mixed cheese
More about Town Bakery
Las Cazuelas Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Las Cazuelas Grill - Melvindale

4122 Oakwood Blvd, Melvindale

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
More about Las Cazuelas Grill - Melvindale
