Melvin’s BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd
Popular Items
Location
925 Houston Northcutt Blvd
Mount Pleasant SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Food Truck
Vicious Biscuit Food Truck!
Vicious Biscuit
Come in and enjoy!
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.
Graze
Creative Casual Cuisine.