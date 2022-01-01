Go
Mema's

Mema’s Italian Grinders is a locally, family-owned Italian sandwich shop specializing in Italian grinders, Chicago Italian beef, hand-rolled meatball subs, hot sausage sandwiches and many other tasty Italian-inspired menu items.

2250 East 1st St Suite 300

Popular Items

Toasted Cheese Ravioli$9.00
Lightly breaded cheese ravioli dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning and served with a side of red sauce.
Three Cheese Meatball$11.00
Three hand-rolled Italian all beef meatballs, red sauce, topped with smoked provolone cheese and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Chicago Italian Beef$11.00
Thinly shaved Italian seasoned beef roast dripping with au jus, topped with smoked provolone cheese and our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Italian Grinder$11.00
Ground Italian sausage, seasoned ground beef, finely diced green pepper and onion, red sauce, topped with smoked provolone and dusted with our house-made Italian parmesan seasoning.
Location

Grimes IA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
