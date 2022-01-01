Go
Memphis Made Brewing image

Memphis Made Brewing

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStar

69 Reviews

$

768 S Cooper St

Memphis, TN 38104

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

768 S Cooper St, Memphis TN 38104

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Midtown, Celtic Crossing is a purveyor of traditional Irish fare & libations.

Sweet Grass

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Memphis Whistle

No reviews yet

Serving up prohibition style cocktails, local chef prepared food as well as the Memphis Whistle classics you know and love

Soul Fish Cafe

No reviews yet

Slow hickory smoked chicken, Poboys made with Gambino bread from Nawlins’, and a variety of other entrees will keep everyone satisfied.
Soul Fish Cafe is a great place for a quick lunch or to enjoy local food for dinner with the family.

Memphis Made Brewing

orange star4.0 • 69 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston