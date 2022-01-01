Memphis burger restaurants you'll love

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Memphis

Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
More about Farm Burger
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
16" Around the World$26.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Dyer’s Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dyer’s Burgers

205 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single with Cheese$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
Double Double$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
Dyer's Single$5.50
One patty burger
More about Dyer’s Burgers
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Ubee’s image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ubee’s

521 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double U$6.00
Double the meat
Ub Fried Cheese Beans$9.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
UB Cheesy$5.50
Classic single with cheese
More about Ubee’s
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

569 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$3.49
Soft Drink$2.79
Crispy Chicken Strips$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Belly Acres image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Belly Acres

6130 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (282 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Bites$9.75
A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!
The Piper$11.75
Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun
Veggie Plate$10.00
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
More about Belly Acres
Restaurant banner

 

Belly Acres - Midtown

2102 Trimble Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Garden Salad$14.00
Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.
Kid Chicken Nuggets$6.50
Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Kid Burger$7.00
Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries
More about Belly Acres - Midtown

