Memphis burger restaurants you'll love

More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis
|Popular items
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|16" Around the World
|$26.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Dyer’s Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dyer’s Burgers
205 Beale St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Single with Cheese
|$6.00
One meat, one cheese burger
|Double Double
|$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
|Dyer's Single
|$5.50
One patty burger
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Ubee’s
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ubee’s
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Double U
|$6.00
Double the meat
|Ub Fried Cheese Beans
|$9.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
|UB Cheesy
|$5.50
Classic single with cheese
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
569 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$3.49
|Soft Drink
|$2.79
|Crispy Chicken Strips
|$7.99
More about Belly Acres
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Belly Acres
6130 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bites
|$9.75
A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!
|The Piper
|$11.75
Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun
|Veggie Plate
|$10.00
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
More about Belly Acres - Midtown
Belly Acres - Midtown
2102 Trimble Place, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Garden Salad
|$14.00
Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.
|Kid Chicken Nuggets
|$6.50
Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Kid Burger
|$7.00
Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries