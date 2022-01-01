Memphis sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Memphis
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$8.40
Sourdough bread, smoked turkey, pesto, tomato, provolone, roasted red bell pepper
|Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese
|$7.40
Sourdough bread, garlic mayo, provolone, cheddar, tomato, brown sugar bacon
|Iced Coffee
|$3.00
Flash chilled drip coffee
More about The Four Way Restaurant
The Four Way Restaurant
998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis
|Popular items
|Lemonade
|$2.50
|Ice Ceam (1 scoop)
|$1.00
|The Four Way VIP
|$2.50
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Double Hamburgers
|$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Double Hamburgers
|$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
3023 Thomas St., Memphis
|Popular items
|Large Drink
|$2.79
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
|Hamburgers
|$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
5391 Winchester Rd., Memphis
|Popular items
|Bar-B-Q Beans
|$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
964 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Hazel's Mazel
|$14.00
NYC Style Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Jewish Rye
|Coney Island's Famous Knish
|$5.00
Fluffy Tators in a Sweet Pastry Dough
|Ronzo
|$14.00
Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
1286 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Hamburgers
|$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q
6745 Stage Road, Bartlett
|Popular items
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
|Bar-B-Q Beans
|$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
More about Pop’s Deli
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pop’s Deli
6749 E Shelby Dr, Memphis
|Popular items
|Regular Cajun Turkey philly
|$7.49
More about Young Avenue Deli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Young Avenue Deli
2119 Young Ave, Memphis