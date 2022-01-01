Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Memphis sandwich spots you'll love

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Memphis

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio image

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Turkey Pesto Panini$8.40
Sourdough bread, smoked turkey, pesto, tomato, provolone, roasted red bell pepper
Garlic Bread Grilled Cheese$7.40
Sourdough bread, garlic mayo, provolone, cheddar, tomato, brown sugar bacon
Iced Coffee$3.00
Flash chilled drip coffee
The Four Way Restaurant image

 

The Four Way Restaurant

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lemonade$2.50
Ice Ceam (1 scoop)$1.00
The Four Way VIP$2.50
Banner pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Double Hamburgers$6.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Banner pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3023 Thomas St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Drink$2.79
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

5391 Winchester Rd., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen image

 

Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen

964 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hazel's Mazel$14.00
NYC Style Pastrami, Deli Mustard, Jewish Rye
Coney Island's Famous Knish$5.00
Fluffy Tators in a Sweet Pastry Dough
Ronzo$14.00
Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye
Banner pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

1286 Union Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Hamburgers$4.99
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Banner pic

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

6745 Stage Road, Bartlett

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries - Regular Order$1.99
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Fries - Large Order$2.79
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Bar-B-Q Beans$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Pop’s Deli image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pop’s Deli

6749 E Shelby Dr, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (1863 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Cajun Turkey philly$7.49
Young Avenue Deli image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (284 reviews)
