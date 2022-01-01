Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Chickasaw Gardens

Chickasaw Gardens restaurants
Chickasaw Gardens restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.60
Grilled ciabatta bread, grilled chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, Swiss, brown sugar bacon, sriracha ranch
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.90
Lettuce, grilled cajun chicken breast OR 2 fried chicken tenders, cheddar, diced tomato, cucumbers, shredded carrots, avocado
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl image

 

Fam

521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl$10.00
steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot
More about Fam

Map

