Cooper-Young restaurants you'll love

More about Sweet Grass
Sweet Grass
937 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Green Goddess Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
radish, parsley
|Pimento Cheeseburger
|$14.00
angus beef, lettuce, tomato, house pickles,
milk bun, hand cut fries
|Low Country Shrimp & Grits
|$28.00
gulf shrimp, benton’s ham, house sausage,
tomatoes, hanna farm grits
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$12.00
Beef and vegetable medley in gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Irish soda bread
|BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP
|$12.00
Shrimp wrapped in bacon served with a sweet Thai chile sauce.
|IRISH BREAKFAST
|$15.00
Bagers, rashers, black and white pudding, two eggs (any style), mushrooms, grilled tomato, potato patties, toast or Irish soda bread
More about Cafe Ole
Cafe Ole
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Popular items
|Veggie Chimichanga
|$12.00
Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese in a deep fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
More about Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
964 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Ronzo
|$14.00
Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye
|Coney Island's Famous Knish
|$5.00
Fluffy Tators in a Sweet Pastry Dough
|PLTA
|$12.00
Crispy Pastrami Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Mayo, Jewish Rye
More about Soul Fish Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Small Catfish
|$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Whole Catfish
|$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
|Shrimp Plate
|$16.25
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
More about Central BBQ - Midtown
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Half BBQ Nachos
|$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning
|Regular Pork Sandwich
|$7.00
quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|**Sausage & Cheese Plate
|$13.00
Half pound of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and honey mustard dipping sauce