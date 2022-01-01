Cooper-Young restaurants you'll love

Cooper-Young restaurants
Toast

Cooper-Young's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Soul Food
Must-try Cooper-Young restaurants

Sweet Grass image

 

Sweet Grass

937 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Goddess Deviled Eggs$7.00
radish, parsley
Pimento Cheeseburger$14.00
angus beef, lettuce, tomato, house pickles,
milk bun, hand cut fries
Low Country Shrimp & Grits$28.00
gulf shrimp, benton’s ham, house sausage,
tomatoes, hanna farm grits
More about Sweet Grass
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant image

 

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$12.00
Beef and vegetable medley in gravy topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with Irish soda bread
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP$12.00
Shrimp wrapped in bacon served with a sweet Thai chile sauce.
IRISH BREAKFAST$15.00
Bagers, rashers, black and white pudding, two eggs (any style), mushrooms, grilled tomato, potato patties, toast or Irish soda bread
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
Cafe Ole image

 

Cafe Ole

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Chimichanga$12.00
Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese in a deep fried tortilla. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
Chicken Burrito$13.00
Slow smoked chicken, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled vegetables, charro beans and jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and chipotle sour cream
More about Cafe Ole
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen image

 

Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen

964 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ronzo$14.00
Pastrami, Creamy Slaw, Russian Dressing, Jewish Rye
Coney Island's Famous Knish$5.00
Fluffy Tators in a Sweet Pastry Dough
PLTA$12.00
Crispy Pastrami Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Horseradish Mayo, Jewish Rye
More about Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Catfish$14.50
(2pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Whole Catfish$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Shrimp Plate$16.25
Jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and one side. Choice of fried, grilled or blackened shrimp
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half BBQ Nachos$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning
Regular Pork Sandwich$7.00
quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
**Sausage & Cheese Plate$13.00
Half pound of sliced smoked sausage, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, pickles, pepperoncini's, crackers and honey mustard dipping sauce
More about Central BBQ - Midtown

