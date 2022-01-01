Chicken sandwiches in Cooper-Young
Cooper-Young restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Regular Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
|Large Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.