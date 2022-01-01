Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Cooper-Young

Cooper-Young restaurants
Cooper-Young restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis

Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Marinated, grilled chicken breast, topped with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Regular Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Quarter pound of smoked pulled pork, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
Large Chicken Sandwich$10.00
7oz of smoked pulled chicken, served with bbq sauce and slaw on the sandwich.
More about Central BBQ - Midtown

