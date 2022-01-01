Shrimp wraps in
Cooper-Young
/
Memphis
/
Cooper-Young
/
Shrimp Wraps
Cooper-Young restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Cafe Ole
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
Avg 4
(915 reviews)
3 Bacon Wrap Shrimp
$8.00
Butterflied and stuffed with our special blend of cheese and seasoning, wrapped in bacon and deep fried.
More about Cafe Ole
Browse other tasty dishes in Cooper-Young
Nachos
More near Cooper-Young to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Chickasaw Gardens
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxford
No reviews yet
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Batesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Martin
No reviews yet
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston