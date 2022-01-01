Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve caesar salad

Banner pic

 

Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Grilled chicken, fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. Served with a cookie
More about Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre
Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Alfred's Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken on top of crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
Ubee’s image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

UBEE'S MEMPHIS - Highland Strip - Memphis, TN

521 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4 (530 reviews)
Takeout
UB Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce served with seasoned ciabatta croutons, jack cheese and our Ubee's homemade Caesar dressing
More about UBEE'S MEMPHIS - Highland Strip - Memphis, TN
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant image

 

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

903 S. Cooper St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad Half$5.90
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

 

Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Caesar Salad$11.00
Crisp Romaine tossed in Avocado-Caesar dressing with shredded parmesan and garlic toasted baguette croutons. Add grilled or fried chicken breast or sauteed shrimp (pictured with sauteed shrimp)
More about Southall Cafe

