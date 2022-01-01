Caesar salad in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre
Pimentos Burgers, Bar & Grill - Crown Centre
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
PRICED PER PERSON (MINIMUM 5) Grilled chicken, fresh romaine, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese with house made Caesar dressing. Served with a cookie
More about ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Alfred's Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken on top of crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our Caesar dressing with fresh Parmesan cheese and croutons.
More about UBEE'S MEMPHIS - Highland Strip - Memphis, TN
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
UBEE'S MEMPHIS - Highland Strip - Memphis, TN
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|UB Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce served with seasoned ciabatta croutons, jack cheese and our Ubee's homemade Caesar dressing
More about Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant
903 S. Cooper St., Memphis
|Caesar Salad Half
|$5.90