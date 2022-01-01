Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

Pimentos Memphis

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
Funnel cake fries topped with whipped cream and strawberry syrup
Slice of Cake$6.99
A hearty slice of our old-fashioned layer cakes
More about Pimentos Memphis
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio image

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Coffee Cake$3.35
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
The Four Way Restaurant image

 

The Four Way Restaurant

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cakes$4.00
More about The Four Way Restaurant
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Cake$42.00
Banana Cake$5.25
Caramel Cake$5.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.00
5 Layer Strawberry cake$4.00
5 Layer Caramel Cake$4.00
More about Central BBQ - Summer
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cake$5.25
Banana Cake$5.25
Caramel Cake$5.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Item pic

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 Layer Coconut Cake$4.00
5 Layer Caramel Cake$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.00
More about Central BBQ
Ubee’s image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Ubee’s

521 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Ny Cheese Cake$7.00
NY style cheesecake, topped with chocolate syrup
More about Ubee’s
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carmel Butter Cake$6.50
Rum Cake$5.00
More about Curry N Jerk
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
3 Layer Cake$8.00
More about Mahogany Memphis
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

862 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (825 reviews)
Takeout
Whole Cake$42.00
Chocolate Cake$5.25
Banana Cake$5.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Midtown

2249 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (7518 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**5 Layer Coconut Cake$4.00
**5 Layer Caramel Cake$4.00
**5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.00
More about Central BBQ - Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade
Strawberry Cake$5.00
More about Elwood Shack
Restaurant banner

 

Cozy Corner BBQ

735 North Pkwy, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Straw. Cake$3.50
More about Cozy Corner BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Downtown

147 E Butler Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Layer Coconut Cake$4.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.00
5 Layer Caramel Cake$4.00
More about Central BBQ - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Fried Chicken Salad

Cheese Fries

Brisket

Turkey Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston