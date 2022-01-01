Cake in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve cake
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$6.99
Funnel cake fries topped with whipped cream and strawberry syrup
|Slice of Cake
|$6.99
A hearty slice of our old-fashioned layer cakes
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$3.35
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Whole Cake
|$42.00
|Banana Cake
|$5.25
|Caramel Cake
|$5.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.00
|5 Layer Strawberry cake
|$4.00
|5 Layer Caramel Cake
|$4.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Strawberry Cake
|$5.25
|Banana Cake
|$5.25
|Caramel Cake
|$5.25
Central BBQ
6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|5 Layer Coconut Cake
|$4.00
|5 Layer Caramel Cake
|$4.00
|5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ubee’s
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|Ny Cheese Cake
|$7.00
NY style cheesecake, topped with chocolate syrup
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|3 Layer Cake
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
862 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Whole Cake
|$42.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
|Banana Cake
|$5.25
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|**5 Layer Coconut Cake
|$4.00
|**5 Layer Caramel Cake
|$4.00
|**5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$4.00
Elwood Shack
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|New Orleans Crab Cake PoBoy
|$14.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Remoulade
|Strawberry Cake
|$5.00