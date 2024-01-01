Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
California rolls in
Memphis
/
Memphis
/
California Rolls
Memphis restaurants that serve california rolls
STIX - Downtown Memphis
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.50
More about STIX - Downtown Memphis
Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
2886 Wolf Creek Pkwy, Memphis
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.75
Krab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi & Hibachi
Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis
Pasta Salad
Waffles
Cappuccino
Key Lime Pies
French Toast
Bleu Burgers
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Cooper-Young
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More near Memphis to explore
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(28 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Southaven
Avg 2.8
(12 restaurants)
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Oxford
Avg 5
(28 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Batesville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Martin
No reviews yet
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(435 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(420 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(400 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(218 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston