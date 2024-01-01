Chai lattes in Memphis
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Chai Latte
|$0.00
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
Mo'Bay Beignet Co. Memphis
585 S Cooper Street, Memphis
|Chai Latte
|$4.00
A perfect blend of spice and sweet. Our chai latte is a mixture of chai concentrate and your choice of milk.
Belltower Coffee at Highland - 525 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.20
The Chai Box chai concentrate, milk, & cinnamon
Does contain caffeine as Chai is a black tea
Does contain sugar, for a sugar free option please order Tea Latte and select "Chai"