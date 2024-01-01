Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$0.00
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Mo'Bay Beignet Co. Memphis

585 S Cooper Street, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$4.00
A perfect blend of spice and sweet. Our chai latte is a mixture of chai concentrate and your choice of milk.
More about Mo'Bay Beignet Co. Memphis
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffee at Highland - 525 S Highland St, Memphis, TN

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.20
The Chai Box chai concentrate, milk, & cinnamon
Does contain caffeine as Chai is a black tea
Does contain sugar, for a sugar free option please order Tea Latte and select "Chai"
More about Belltower Coffee at Highland - 525 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood's Shack Park - 4040 Park Avenue

4040 Park Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Latte$6.00
More about Elwood's Shack Park - 4040 Park Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Green Beans

Enchiladas

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Fried Pickles

Chicken Fajitas

Croissants

Chocolate Cake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (13 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (418 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston