Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chai tea

Consumer pic

 

Another Sip Cafe Inc. - 164 Union Ave

164 Union Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.35
Black Tea Concentrate, Honey & Spices, Steamed Milk
More about Another Sip Cafe Inc. - 164 Union Ave
Item pic

 

Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms - Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms

6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.20
Hugo Tea Chai Concentrate with milk and cinnamon.
More about Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms - Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffee at Highland - Belltower Coffee at Highland

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chai Tea Latte$4.20
The Chai Box chai concentrate, milk, & cinnamon
Does contain caffeine as Chai is a black tea
Does contain sugar, for a sugar free option please order Tea Latte and select "Chai"
More about Belltower Coffee at Highland - Belltower Coffee at Highland

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Caramel Cake

Cookies

Chocolate Croissants

Cheese Fries

Grits

Crispy Chicken

Bologna Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (14 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (485 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (258 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston