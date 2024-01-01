Chai tea in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chai tea
Another Sip Cafe Inc. - 164 Union Ave
164 Union Ave, Memphis
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.35
Black Tea Concentrate, Honey & Spices, Steamed Milk
Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms - Belltower Coffee at Shelby Farms
6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.20
Hugo Tea Chai Concentrate with milk and cinnamon.
Belltower Coffee at Highland - Belltower Coffee at Highland
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Chai Tea Latte
|$4.20
The Chai Box chai concentrate, milk, & cinnamon
Does contain caffeine as Chai is a black tea
Does contain sugar, for a sugar free option please order Tea Latte and select "Chai"