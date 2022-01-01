Cheese fries in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve cheese fries
Tops Bar-B-Q
3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
|$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Farm Burger
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
Tops Bar-B-Q
2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis
|Sampler Plate
|$17.99
Chopped pork shoulder, sliced beef brisket, and 1/4 slab of ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun, and sweet and mild BBQ sauces.
|Large Drink
|$2.49
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
|Brisket Combos
|$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Tops Bar-B-Q
4183 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Burger Combos
|$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
|Party Packs
|$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
|Potato Salad
|$1.99
Tops signature potato salad
Tops Bar-B-Q
3023 Thomas St., Memphis
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Pork Combos
|$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Turkey Burger
|$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q
2288 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Regular Drink
|$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
|Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$8.59
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Tops Bar-B-Q
6130 Macon Road, Memphis
|Apple Turnover
|$1.79
Fried apple turnover
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
|Bar-B-Q Beans
|$1.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder
Tops Bar-B-Q
5391 Winchester Rd., Memphis
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$6.29
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese, bacon, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Tops Bar-B-Q
1383 Jackson Ave, Memphis
|The Fireman
|$6.39
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with American cheese topped with a portion of our smoked pork shoulder, slaw and original sauce
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Pork Shoulder Plate
|$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Ubee’s
521 S Highland St, Memphis
|Double U
|$6.00
Double the meat
|Ub Fried Cheese Beans
|$9.00
Breaded and deep fried cubes of pepper-jack, cheddar cheese or combination of both. Served with your choice of ranch or honey mustard.
|UB Cheesy
|$5.50
Classic single with cheese
Tops Bar-B-Q
3353 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Pork Shoulder Plate
|$9.99
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with two sides, a toasted bun and our original mild BBQ sauce
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
1286 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Rib Plate
|$11.99
1/3 or 1/2 slab of smoked & seasoned St Louis ribs served with two sides, a toasted bun and original mild BBQ sauce on the side.
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Regular Drink
|$2.09
Choice of Coke products, Dr. Pepper, Tea, Lemonade and Kool-Aid
Tops Bar-B-Q
6745 Stage Road, Bartlett
|Turkey Burger Combos
|$9.39
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with American cheese, mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage
|Party Packs
|$29.99
Direct fire chopped pork or beef brisket, with enough sauce, slaw, BBQ beans, buns, plates, and utensils for up to 6, 12 or 24 people
|Rib Sandwich
|$7.99
Smoked and seasoned 1/4 slab of St Louis ribs served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce