Chef salad in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chef salad

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Cheeseburger$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
16" Around the World$26.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

6250 Stage Rd, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
16" Exliner$29.75
Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (949 reviews)
Takeout
Cheeseburger$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Mac And Cheese

Bread Pudding

Nachos

Grilled Chicken Salad

Brisket

Pudding

Chicken Nuggets

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston