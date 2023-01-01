Chicken burritos in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Elenas Taco Shop
Elenas Taco Shop
8610 Ricky Bell, memphis
|CALIFORNIA BURRITO (GRILLED CHICKEN) - SMALL
|$8.75
GRILLED CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Chicken Fajita Burrito Dinner
|$14.20
Chargrilled chicken with sauteed onions and bell peppers stuffed inside a large flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
|Shredded Chicken Burrito Dinner
|$13.50
Our delicious shredded chicken, simmering in our special sauce, wrapped in warm 8 inch tortilla, served with rice, beans, and and a salad garnish