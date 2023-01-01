Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Consumer pic

 

Elenas Taco Shop

8610 Ricky Bell, memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CALIFORNIA BURRITO (GRILLED CHICKEN) - SMALL$8.75
GRILLED CHICKEN, SHREDDED CHEESE, FRENCH FRIES, SOUR CREAM & PICO DE GALLO
More about Elenas Taco Shop
Banner pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Burrito Dinner$14.20
Chargrilled chicken with sauteed onions and bell peppers stuffed inside a large flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Shredded Chicken Burrito Dinner$13.50
Our delicious shredded chicken, simmering in our special sauce, wrapped in warm 8 inch tortilla, served with rice, beans, and and a salad garnish
More about Molly’s La Casita

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Chili

Chicken Tenders

Chocolate Cake

Salmon Salad

Steak Fajitas

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (22 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (9 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (22 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston