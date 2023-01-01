Chicken enchiladas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$14.00
Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|# 2: Two Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.35
(2) Chicken Enchiladas
(rec sour cream sauce & salsa verde)
Served with choice of side.
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
|Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.65
(2) Shredded Chicken Enchiladas covered with your choice of Sauce. Served with (2) Sides, and a Salad Garnish.