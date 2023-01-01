Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Memphis

Memphis restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
Three white corn enchiladas covered in ranchero or tomatillo, topped with queso blanco, served with rice and black beans
Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

# 2: Two Chicken Enchiladas$10.35
(2) Chicken Enchiladas
(rec sour cream sauce & salsa verde)

Served with choice of side.
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas$11.65
(2) Shredded Chicken Enchiladas covered with your choice of Sauce. Served with (2) Sides, and a Salad Garnish.
