Chicken fajitas in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$15.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1$14.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Chicken Fajita For 1$13.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Item pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for ONE$18.40
Serving for ONE.
Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Your choice of (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.
Fajita Chicken Enchiladas$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for TWO$34.90
Serving for TWO.
Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas.
Your choice of (2) Sides.
Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise requested.
More about Molly’s La Casita

