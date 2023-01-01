Chicken fajitas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1
|$14.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
|Chicken Fajita For 1
|$13.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for ONE
|$18.40
Serving for ONE.
Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Your choice of (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.
|Fajita Chicken Enchiladas
|$12.45
Spicy chargrilled chicken breast, baked in corn tortillas and topped with salsa verde and a dollop of sour cream. Served with rice, refried beans, and a salad garnish.
|Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for TWO
|$34.90
Serving for TWO.
Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (6) Flour Tortillas.
Your choice of (2) Sides.
Sides will be packaged together unless otherwise requested.