Chicken nuggets in Memphis

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Belly Acres
6130 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Buffalo Bites
|$9.75
A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!
|The Piper
|$11.75
Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun
|Veggie Plate
|$10.00
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
Belly Acres - Midtown
2102 Trimble Place, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Garden Salad
|$14.00
Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.
|Kid Chicken Nuggets
|$6.50
Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Kid Burger
|$7.00
Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries