Chicken pizza in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Tamboli's Pasta & Pizza

1761 Madison Ave, Memphis

Dancing Pigs BBQ Chicken Pizza$25.51
Dancing Pigs BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Wood-fire Roasted Chicken, Candied Bacon, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Spicy Ranch Drizzle
Venice Kitchen

368 Perkins Extd, Memphis

Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
Individual Chicken Tuscany Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
Large Chicken Tuscany Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
Slim & Husky's - Memphis/Downtown

634 Union Ave, Memphis

FLAVA DEAL- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$12.00
Limited time only, our Buffalo Chicken husky pizza is on fire! Buffalo marinated chicken, parmesan celery shake, and buffalo bleu cheese drizzle.
PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN$14.00
This is no April Fools!' Everyday in APRIL ! $14 SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN pizza. The white sauce is slammin', S+H House cheese blend, spinach, red onions, mushrooms + Smokin’ herb Chicken
