Chicken pizza in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Tamboli's Pasta & Pizza
1761 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Dancing Pigs BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$25.51
Dancing Pigs BBQ Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Wood-fire Roasted Chicken, Candied Bacon, Red Onions, Jalapeños, Spicy Ranch Drizzle
Venice Kitchen
368 Perkins Extd, Memphis
|Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
|Individual Chicken Tuscany Pizza
|$14.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
|Large Chicken Tuscany Pizza
|$23.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
Slim & Husky's - Memphis/Downtown
634 Union Ave, Memphis
|FLAVA DEAL- BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$12.00
Limited time only, our Buffalo Chicken husky pizza is on fire! Buffalo marinated chicken, parmesan celery shake, and buffalo bleu cheese drizzle.
|PIZZA OF THE MONTH- SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN
|$14.00
This is no April Fools!' Everyday in APRIL ! $14 SMOKIN’ HERB CHICKEN pizza. The white sauce is slammin', S+H House cheese blend, spinach, red onions, mushrooms + Smokin’ herb Chicken