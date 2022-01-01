Chicken salad in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
|Alfred's House Salad with Chicken
|$13.00
Grilled, fried or Cajun style chicken breast, served on fresh mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and croutons.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|16" Around the World
|$26.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
6250 Stage Rd, Memphis
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|16" Exliner
|$29.75
Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Belly Acres
6130 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Buffalo Bites
|$9.75
A plentiful helping of our free-range fried chicken nuggets tossed in our delicious homemade Buffalo sauce and served with our very own Ranch!
|The Piper
|$11.75
Free-range hand-breaded chicken breast fried and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and Duke's mayo on a lightly toasted potato bun
|Veggie Plate
|$10.00
Select 4 of our veggie or side options to create your own veggie plate!
Belly Acres - Midtown
2102 Trimble Place, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Garden Salad
|$14.00
Fried free-range chicken nuggets on a bed of Romaine lettuce with shredded cheddar cheese, cucumber, diced tomatoes, shaved red onions, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing! *Can substitute grilled nuggets upon request.
|Kid Chicken Nuggets
|$6.50
Fried free-range chicken nuggets. Served with Fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Kid Burger
|$7.00
Grass fed Beef patty dressed your way and served with fries