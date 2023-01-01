Chicken soup in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Fam
Fam
149 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Ramen Noodle Soup with Crispy Chicken
|$15.00
plant-based broth, kale noodle, baby spinach, asparagus, crispy chicken
we may sub a different noodle when stock is low
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.35
Freshly made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, onions, black beans, white corn, cilantro and Molly's special spices! Topped with tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Molly's comfort food! You'll love it!