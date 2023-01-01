Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve chicken soup

Fam

149 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ramen Noodle Soup with Crispy Chicken$15.00
plant-based broth, kale noodle, baby spinach, asparagus, crispy chicken
we may sub a different noodle when stock is low
More about Fam
Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.35
Freshly made with rich chicken broth, shredded chicken, onions, black beans, white corn, cilantro and Molly's special spices! Topped with tortilla chips, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Molly's comfort food! You'll love it!
More about Molly’s La Casita

