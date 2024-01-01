Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili burgers in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve chili burgers

Restaurant banner

 

Elwood's Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Burger$12.00
More about Elwood's Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood's Shack Park - 4040 Park Avenue

4040 Park Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Burger$13.00
More about Elwood's Shack Park - 4040 Park Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Street Tacos

Club Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Pies

Chili Dogs

Chimichangas

Turkey Bacon

Sliders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (27 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (12 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (27 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (428 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (239 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston