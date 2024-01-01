Chipotle chicken in Memphis

"ALL THE FLAVORS UNDER ONE WRAP" Is Probably The Best Way To Describe This One. Artisan Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Green Onion, Topped By Crispy Spicy Fajitas Dipped In Our Signature "NO WAHALA" sauce & Drizzled With WingMan Signature Sauce.

ITS DOESN'T GET ANY BETTER!!!

