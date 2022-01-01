Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue

6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.99
Chopped romaine hearts, honey glazed pepper bacon, diced tomato and eggs. Avocado optional
More about Pimentos Memphis - 6450 Poplar Avenue
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Cobb Salad$9.90
Spring mix, carrots, red onion, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
Banner pic

 

Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive

585 Erin Drive, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad-Regular$10.49
Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, tomatoes, & sliced avocado
Cobb Salad-Lunch$8.99
Mixed greens, feta cheese, hickory smoked bacon, eggs, tomatoes, & sliced avocado
More about Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive

