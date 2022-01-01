Croissants in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve croissants
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee- Crosstown Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00
|Croissant
|$4.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Pimento Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
Gingers Bakery Flaky croissant filled with pimento cheese.
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.50
Gingers Bakery Flaky chocolate filled croissant.
|Plain Croissant
|$3.25
Local Gingers Bakery Plain Flaky Croissant, pairs well with our house made jam!
French Truck Coffee - Highland Row
395 S Highland St, Memphis
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$6.00