Curry in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Fam

149 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Curry Udon Noodle$10.00
Spicy Chicken Curry$12.00
Spicy Shrimp Curry Noodle$15.00
More about Fam
Item pic

 

Fam

521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Beef Curry$13.00
steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot
Spicy Curry Udon Noodle$11.00
Spicy Chicken Curry$12.00
More about Fam
Item pic

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Shrimp & Grits (6)jumbo shrimp)$18.50
6 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
Curry Goat w rice&beans cabbage$20.50
goat meat (similar to beef) cooked in curry seasonings
Curry Chicken$16.00
chicken cooked in curry seasonings with potatoes and carrots
More about Curry N Jerk
Restaurant banner

 

Cheffie's High Point Terrace - 483 High Point Terrace

483 High Point Terrace, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry$12.00
mixed greens, curried walnut-apple chicken salad, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Cheffie's High Point Terrace - 483 High Point Terrace

