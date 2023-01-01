Curry in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve curry
More about Fam
Fam
149 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Spicy Curry Udon Noodle
|$10.00
|Spicy Chicken Curry
|$12.00
|Spicy Shrimp Curry Noodle
|$15.00
More about Fam
Fam
521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis
|Spicy Beef Curry
|$13.00
steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot
|Spicy Curry Udon Noodle
|$11.00
|Spicy Chicken Curry
|$12.00
More about Curry N Jerk
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Curry Shrimp & Grits (6)jumbo shrimp)
|$18.50
6 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
|Curry Goat w rice&beans cabbage
|$20.50
goat meat (similar to beef) cooked in curry seasonings
|Curry Chicken
|$16.00
chicken cooked in curry seasonings with potatoes and carrots