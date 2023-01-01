Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1$14.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Chicken Fajita For 1$13.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
Steak Fajita For 1$13.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Item pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla$14.50
Shrimp Fajitas for ONE$17.05
Serving for ONE.
Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Served with (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.
Molly’s Original Marinated Chicken Fajitas for ONE$18.40
Serving for ONE.
Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Your choice of (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.
More about Molly’s La Casita

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Nachos

Veggie Sandwiches

Shrimp Fajitas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Nuggets

Pasta Salad

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston