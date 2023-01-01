Fajitas in Memphis

Serving for ONE.

Molly’s original marinated pan-sautéed Chicken, in a Spicy White Wine and Tomato Sauce, with Bell Peppers, Onions, and Tomatoes.

Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.

Your choice of (1) Side.

Additional sides will be packaged together, unless otherwise specifically requested.

