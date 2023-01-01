Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Swanky's Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Consumer pic

 

The Crazy Coop

7199 Stage, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Sandwich$7.79
More about The Crazy Coop

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Egg Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Chili

Teriyaki Chicken

Tuna Sandwiches

Shrimp Wraps

Chips And Salsa

Coleslaw

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (8 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (19 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston