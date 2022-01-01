Fish tacos in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve fish tacos
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Acapulco Fish Taco
|$14.00
Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened redfish topped with coastal slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Fish Tacos Plate
|$17.60
(3) Red Snapper Tacos
We grill our Red Snapper with garlic and spices and place into (3) warmed flour tortillas
Served with choice of (2) sides.
Comes with Chipotle Ranch Dressing & a Salad Garnish.
|#13: Fish Taco
|$11.70
(1) Warm Tortilla filled with Grilled Red Snapper.
Served with (2) Sides…we recommended Rice & Spinach.
Comes with Chipotle Ranch.