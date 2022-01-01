Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve fish tacos

Cafe Ole image

 

CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com

959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis

Avg 4 (915 reviews)
Takeout
Acapulco Fish Taco$14.00
Your choice of grilled, fried or blackened redfish topped with coastal slaw, chipotle aioli, and pico
More about CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
Banner pic

 

Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos Plate$17.60
(3) Red Snapper Tacos
We grill our Red Snapper with garlic and spices and place into (3) warmed flour tortillas
Served with choice of (2) sides.
Comes with Chipotle Ranch Dressing & a Salad Garnish.
#13: Fish Taco$11.70
(1) Warm Tortilla filled with Grilled Red Snapper.
Served with (2) Sides…we recommended Rice & Spinach.
Comes with Chipotle Ranch.
More about Molly’s La Casita
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Taco$9.00
Field Greens, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Mozzarella, Provolone and Creamy Horseradish
More about Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in Memphis

Chef Salad

Cheesecake

Pasta Salad

Salmon

French Toast

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Whitehaven

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (6 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

Avg 5 (18 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston