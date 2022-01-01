Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve french toast

Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$11.00
3 fluffy pieces of French toast, topped with powdered sugar and strawberries
served with 2 strips of bacon and maple syrup
More about Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed French Toast$7.75
Two slices of house made ciabatta french toast stuffed with NutellaTM & your
choice of strawberries or bananas.
Brioche French Toast$7.50
Three slices of house made ciabatta dipped in a cinnamon egg bath & griddled to perfection.
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$12.00
More about AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
Item pic

 

King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly French Toast$15.00
Braised pork belly served over cinnamon French toast with raspberry compote.
French Toast$7.00
Two pieces of French toast. Served with syrup and powdered sugar.
More about King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$8.00
Served with Applewood Bacon
More about Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
Item pic

 

Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crème Brule French Toast$13.00
Two slices of Brioche French Toast with torched sugar in the raw, creme anglaise and caramel sauce (photo disclaimer: no picture can do this delectable dish justice)
More about Southall Cafe

