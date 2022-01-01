French toast in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve french toast
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|French Toast
|$11.00
3 fluffy pieces of French toast, topped with powdered sugar and strawberries
served with 2 strips of bacon and maple syrup
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Stuffed French Toast
|$7.75
Two slices of house made ciabatta french toast stuffed with NutellaTM & your
choice of strawberries or bananas.
|Brioche French Toast
|$7.50
Three slices of house made ciabatta dipped in a cinnamon egg bath & griddled to perfection.
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|French Toast
|$12.00
King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown
185 Union Avenue, Memphis
|Pork Belly French Toast
|$15.00
Braised pork belly served over cinnamon French toast with raspberry compote.
|French Toast
|$7.00
Two pieces of French toast. Served with syrup and powdered sugar.
Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|French Toast
|$8.00
Served with Applewood Bacon