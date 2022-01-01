Fried rice in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve fried rice
STIX - Downtown Memphis
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|FRIED RICE SIDE
|$5.00
Fam
521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis
|Fried Rice Xtra Chicken
|$13.00
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$8.00
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Combination Fried Rice
|$15.50
Jerk chicken and Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn
|Chicken fried rice
|$11.00
Jerk chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn
|Jerk Veggie Fried Rice
|$11.00
rice, peppers, onions, black beans and corn