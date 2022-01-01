Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve fried rice

Consumer pic

 

Fam

149 Madison Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Rice Bowl$8.00
More about Fam
STIX image

 

STIX - Downtown Memphis

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED RICE SIDE$5.00
More about STIX - Downtown Memphis
Fam image

 

Fam

521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Rice Xtra Chicken$13.00
Fried Rice Bowl$8.00
Fried Rice Bowl$8.00
More about Fam
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Combination Fried Rice$15.50
Jerk chicken and Jerk shrimp, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn
Chicken fried rice$11.00
Jerk chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, eggs and corn
Jerk Veggie Fried Rice$11.00
rice, peppers, onions, black beans and corn
More about Curry N Jerk

