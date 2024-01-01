Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Memphis

Memphis restaurants that serve greek salad

Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Orleans Station / Madison Ave

704 Madison Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Cheffie's Cafe High Point Terrace

483 High Point Terrace, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.85
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, lemon vinaigrette dressing
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Young Avenue Deli

2119 Young Ave, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (284 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Greek Side Salad$4.00
Greek Salad$8.00
