Greek salad in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve greek salad
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Orleans Station / Madison Ave
704 Madison Avenue, Memphis
|Greek Salad
|$8.50
Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette
Cheffie's Cafe High Point Terrace
483 High Point Terrace, Memphis
|Greek Salad
|$11.85
mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red and green bell peppers, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, black olives, lemon vinaigrette dressing