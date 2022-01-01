Grilled chicken in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|16" Around the World
|$26.95
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
6250 Stage Rd, Memphis
|16" Exliner
|$29.75
Named for Mr. and Mrs. Exline, featuring sausage or ground beef, pepperoni, extra pepperoni, mushrooms, and black olives.
SEAFOOD
Bounty on Broad
2519 Broad Ave, Memphis
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|$18.95
Curry House Dry Rub, Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing, Apple Fennel Slaw
Fam
521 S Highland St. Suite 101, Memphis
|Teriyaki Grilled Chicken Bowl
|$9.50
steamed rice, kale, corn, grilled onion and carrot
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
