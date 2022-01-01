Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gumbo in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve gumbo

Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Gumbo$9.25
More about Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl$9.00
Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.
Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup$7.00
Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.
More about ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
Consumer pic

 

Biscuits & Jams - 5806 Stage Rd

5806 Stage Rd, Bartlett

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gumbo Bowl$11.98
Cajun roux with shrimp chicken, beef sausage, and crawfish over rice
More about Biscuits & Jams - 5806 Stage Rd
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$7.00
Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage
Seafood Gumbo - Cup$5.00
Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$10.00
Crab, Shrimp, Chicken Sausage
More about Mahogany Memphis

