Gumbo in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve gumbo
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe - E. Memphis
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Bowl Gumbo
|$9.25
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Bowl
|$9.00
Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.
|Chicken and Sausage Gumbo Cup
|$7.00
Filled with chicken, smoked sausage, okra and steamed rice.
Biscuits & Jams - 5806 Stage Rd
5806 Stage Rd, Bartlett
|Gumbo Bowl
|$11.98
Cajun roux with shrimp chicken, beef sausage, and crawfish over rice