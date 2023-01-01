Lobsters in Memphis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Memphis restaurants that serve lobsters
Fam
149 Madison Ave, Memphis
No reviews yet
Spicy Lobster Meat
$28.00
Spicy Lobster Roll
$11.00
wild-caught lobster, fresh cucumber with house-made fam spicy
8 pieces
More about Fam
D'Bos Elvis Presley Blvd.
4407 Elvis Presley Boulevard, Memphis
No reviews yet
Lobster Platter (5-6oz Tail)
$22.87
More about D'Bos Elvis Presley Blvd.
