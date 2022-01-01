Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve omelettes

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Best Omelette$11.00
spinach, artichoke, tomato, goat cheese, salsa verde and scallions, served with a biscuit
Chorizo Omelette$11.00
Meat and Cheese Omelette$9.50
More about Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Omelettes - Steak$14.00
Omelettes - Cheese$10.00
More about Mahogany Memphis
Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carnitas Omelette$14.00
A french-style three egg omelet filled with smoked gouda, creme freaiche, chives and beef carnitas
Bluff Omelette$12.00
A french-style three-egg omelet filled with sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco, creme fraiche and chives
More about Southall Cafe

