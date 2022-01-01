Omelettes in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve omelettes
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Best Omelette
|$11.00
spinach, artichoke, tomato, goat cheese, salsa verde and scallions, served with a biscuit
|Chorizo Omelette
|$11.00
|Meat and Cheese Omelette
|$9.50
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|Omelettes - Steak
|$14.00
|Omelettes - Cheese
|$10.00
Southall Cafe
669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis
|Carnitas Omelette
|$14.00
A french-style three egg omelet filled with smoked gouda, creme freaiche, chives and beef carnitas
|Bluff Omelette
|$12.00
A french-style three-egg omelet filled with sauteed mushrooms, queso fresco, creme fraiche and chives