Pancakes in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

Arcade Restaurant

540 S Main St, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate$12.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Pancakes Breakfast Plate$11.50
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
More about Arcade Restaurant
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Pancake$2.50
1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)
Kids Pancake with Bacon$5.00
buttermilk pancake served with bacon and maple syrup, add oreo, chocolate chips, strawberries, or blueberries +$0.50
More about Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Pancake$2.50
Pookie's Pancakes$7.25
Four of Pookie’s most passionate project - pancakes.
Vegan Pancakes$8.50
Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
3 Pancakes Plain$12.00
3 Pancakes Blueberry$12.00
3 Pancakes Choc Chip$12.00
More about AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
Restaurant banner

 

Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue

4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Elwood's Pancakes$8.00
Served with Bacon
More about Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
Southall Cafe image

 

Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pancake (2)$5.00
(1)Pancake$4.00
More about Southall Cafe

Map

