Pancakes in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve pancakes
Arcade Restaurant
540 S Main St, Memphis
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate
|$12.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
|Pancakes Breakfast Plate
|$11.50
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Sunrise - Breakfast and Family Restaurant
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Pancake
|$2.50
1 buttermilk pancake (add strawberries +0.50, blueberries +0.50, or chocolate chips +0.50)
|Kids Pancake with Bacon
|$5.00
buttermilk pancake served with bacon and maple syrup, add oreo, chocolate chips, strawberries, or blueberries +$0.50
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|1 Pancake
|$2.50
|Pookie's Pancakes
|$7.25
Four of Pookie’s most passionate project - pancakes.
|Vegan Pancakes
|$8.50
Two large fluffy vegan pancakes topped with house made honey granola and berries.
AUTOMATIC SLIM'S - Memphis TN - automaticslimsmemphis.com
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|3 Pancakes Plain
|$12.00
|3 Pancakes Blueberry
|$12.00
|3 Pancakes Choc Chip
|$12.00
Elwood Shack - 4523 Summer Avenue
4523 Summer Avenue, Memphis
|Elwood's Pancakes
|$8.00
Served with Bacon