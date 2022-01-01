Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Turkey Pesto Panini$8.40
Sourdough bread, smoked turkey, pesto, tomato, provolone, roasted red bell pepper
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brie & Fresh Apple Panini$8.50
Warm brie with sliced red apple, arugula, and local honey on wheat bread.
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
Consumer pic

 

Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive

585 Erin Drive, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kickin Chicken Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken, spicy chipotle BBQ bacon, onions & cheddar on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Genovese Panini$10.99
Sun-dried pesto, salami, pepperoni & provolone on ciabatta or focaccia bread
Portobello Panini$10.99
Balsalmic portobellos, mayo, avocado, sprouts, bread & butter pickles & provolone
More about Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive
Item pic

 

Southall Cafe

669 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Panini$12.00
Bacon, scrambled eggs, salsa cruda, caramelized onions, chives, cilantro, queso fresco and cheese served on rye bread. Served with your choice of side.
More about Southall Cafe

