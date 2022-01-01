Paninis in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve paninis
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Turkey Pesto Panini
|$8.40
Sourdough bread, smoked turkey, pesto, tomato, provolone, roasted red bell pepper
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Brie & Fresh Apple Panini
|$8.50
Warm brie with sliced red apple, arugula, and local honey on wheat bread.
More about Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive
Holiday Ham Erin Drive - 585 Erin Drive
585 Erin Drive, Memphis
|Kickin Chicken Panini
|$10.99
Grilled chicken, spicy chipotle BBQ bacon, onions & cheddar on ciabatta or focaccia bread
|Genovese Panini
|$10.99
Sun-dried pesto, salami, pepperoni & provolone on ciabatta or focaccia bread
|Portobello Panini
|$10.99
Balsalmic portobellos, mayo, avocado, sprouts, bread & butter pickles & provolone